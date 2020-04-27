Stranded Kashmir, Ladakh residents continue to suffer as govt delay evacuation

Scores of families and students from J&K and Ladakh stranded in different outsides states, amid the ongoing COVID19 lockdown, on Monday urged the authorities to take immediate steps for their early evacuation.

The stranded people from Ladakh including students, patients, pilgrims and senior citizen stranded at various places in Srinagar and different states including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, said they were in distress as authorities have let them down.

Some of the students from the Union territory were also stuck at various places in Jammu and Delhi. The stranded people complained that they were running short of money and essential commodities including medicine.

“We appeal the administration of Ladakh to make necessary arrangements for our evacuation,” said a man from Ladakh, stranded in Delhi.

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saughat Biswas said they were following the MHA guidelines to implement the COVID19 lockdown

“It is a nationwide lockdown and we can’t do anything. We are following the guidelines,” Biswas said.

Many families from Kashmir continue to be stranded in Jammu and other parts of the country. “Please save my family from distress. My mother-in-law, wife and sister-in-law are stuck in Jammu while my father-in-law is diabetic patient and is alone at his residence in Peer Bagh, Srinagar,” said Umar Mir in an email to Greater Kashmir. “My wife and her family here are at the verge of collapse.”

He said they approached office of the deputy commissioner (DC) Jammu, but to no avail. “I wonder why we are not being allowed to travel back home after spending months in Jammu. We have our own transport available with us,” he said.

Another family from Srinagar was stranded with a patient in New Delhi for the past one month. “My mother is a stroke-subarachnoid hemorrhage patient and was being treated at AIIMS, but unfortunately due to COVID19 pandemic her treatment remained incomplete,” said a woman who identified herself as Safoora.

She said her mother along with her two sisters and brother were stranded in Delhi. “Due to increase in temperatures in Delhi and being separated from family in the month of Ramadhan, my mother has started feeling depressed,” she said.

The family has appealed the district administration Srinagar for their evacuation to Kashmir as early as possible.

Also, 200 Kashmiri traders stuck in Trivandrum area of Kerala today again urged the J&K administration for their evacuation.

“Our business is shut from mid-March and we have no source of income now,” said SaliqNajar.

The stranded traders appealed the administration to make necessary arrangement and evacuate them to Kashmir.

“Our families are worried for us in Kashmir. In this holy month we want to be with our family. We are ready to go for home quarantine but evacuate us from here,” he said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PandurangKondbarao Pole said the decision about the evacuation of the stranded families will be taken after May 3.

“Whatever will be admissible will be done. Nothing has been decided as of now,” he said.