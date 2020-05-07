Stranded Kashmir patients in state of despair, amid lockdown

There seems to be no end to the miseries of Kashmiri patients stranded in different states outside J&K amid the ongoing COVID19 lockdown.

The patients as well as their attendants said though they have registered their names for evacuation, most of the patients were not in position to travel by road.

Greater Kashmir received distressed emails and phone calls from stranded patients who said government has not so far informed them about arrangements made for their evacuation.

“I have had eye surgery and can’t travel by road as per the advice by the doctors. There are other patients who have gone through surgeries. Besides, there are some specially-abled patients as well who can’t travek by road,” said Sajad Ahmad Andrabi in an e-mail to this newspaper. “I contacted the helpline at resident commissioner’s office Delhi and spoke to them about my condition. They asked for my medical report which I mailed on the address given by them.”

He, however, said there was no clarity or further information from the J&K government whether they will airlift the patients.

“Please highlight the sufferings of patients so that the government becomes take necessary measures,” said another patient.

Like in Delhi, Kashmiri patients who had travelled for treatment to different places like Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad and have got stranded there. Some of them include cancer patients as well.

“Around 25 patients are stranded in Delhi including 12 who are not in a position to travel by road,” said Jehangir Ahmad, a patient stranded in south Delhi.

He said they were running from pillar to post to get information about the arrangements made for patients.

“But nobody is there to help us,” he said.

Some cancer patients from J&K stranded in Mumbai said they have been recently discharged from the hospital but there are no plans from the J&K government to airlift them.

The patients were admitted in different hospitals of Mumbai to undergo chemotherapy. “Our treatment has been completed here. Now doctors have advised for our further treatment in Kashmir, but we continue to remain stuck here as J&K administration has not made any arrangements to airlift us,” said another patient.

The family members of these patients urged the J&K administration to airlift them to Valley. “Some patients are still weak due to chemotherapy and other treatments. It is not possible for us to travel by road,” another distressed patient said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kondbarao Pole said they were looking into the matter. “We can’t make special arrangements for everyone. There are so many difficulties in it,” he said and dropped the line.

Meanwhile, a group of students stranded in Delhi accused the administration of “cheating” them and said after registering their names for evacuation, they were asked by liaison officer to arrange transport on their own.

“We filled information form on higher education department portal and we were added to a WhatsApp group by liaison officer Delhi who told us to make arrangements for vehicles of our own. This was not mentioned in any of the guidelines,” said Arif.

He said they were asked they will be provided only movement passes for vehicles. “What is the fun of establishing helpline if students have to arrange vehicles on their own,” he said.

He said students were suffering mentally as well as financially from last two months and the indifferent attitude of government was only adding to their miseries. “We appeal J&K administration to look into the matter,” Arif said.

All Ladakh Students Association Bhopal also complained of lethargic approach on part of the government for their evacuation.

They said students of Ladakh were stranded in Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh for the last two months. “We urge Ladakh administration and district administration Kargil to evacuate us at earliest,” the students said.