Stray animals roam in Sopore hospital premises

People here on Wednesday said stray animals including horses and dogs roam inside the premises of Sub District Hospital, a designated COVOD19 facility, giving tough times to health workers, patients and attendants.

An official said failure of the authorities to construct the main entrance to the hospital was the reason for stray animals slipping inside the hospital premises.

“There is no one to man the entrance as well and hence all stray animals including dogs, horses, and cows can be seen inside the premises throughout the day,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, a local.

The hospital was last month converted into COVID19 facility, with a lab for collection of samples.

An attendant said the stray animals can be spotted even during evening and night times in the premises.

Chief Medical Officer Baramulla said they will look into the matter.