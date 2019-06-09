Kashmir
Stray dogs bite 7 in Sopore

At least seven persons were injured in northern Kashmir’s Sopore town on Sunday when a pack of stray dogs attacked them, hospital authorities said.

The incident occurred in Hathishah area of the apple town the pack of canines attacked the group.

The incident added to the acute fear of the stray dogs in the bustling, particularly among the elderly persons and school-going children, residents say.

The injured were taken to the Sub District Hospital Sopore for treatment, from where one of them was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment.

He was identified by a medical officer as Ali Mohammad Dobhi of Hathishah.

