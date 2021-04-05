Stray dogs injure 6 more persons in Lolab

Stray dogs injured six more persons in Dardapora and its adjoining villages of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

An official said that a pack of dogs attacked people at Dardpora, Muqam, Tulipora and Chandy areas, leaving six persons injured.

On Sunday, 10 children were attacked and injured by stray dogs in Dardpora village.

The injured were immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital Sogam for treatment where one of the injured, who had serious injuries, was rushed to Sub District Hospital Kupwara for advanced treatment.

The locals said that there was a group of rabies-infected dogs in Dardpora and its adjoining villages which had unleashed a reign of terror in the area.

People have accused the authorities of not taking any concrete step to deal with the growing population of stray dogs in the area.