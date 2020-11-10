Streamline movement of fruit trucks on highway: Hakeem Yaseen to Govt

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen on Tuesday slammed the administration for its failure to ensure smooth movement of fruit-laden trucks on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

In a statement Yaseen said halting of fruit trucks on the highway inflicts huge losses to growers and traders, adding that despite repeated pleas by the growers in this regard, the administration has miserably failed to address the issue.

Yaseen sought immediate attention of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to redress grievances of growers and traders in this regard. He said halting of fruit trucks has become a serious cause of concern for the growers and traders as it causes monetary losses to them.

He said on the eve of Diwali festival, growers and traders of Kashmir want to send their fruit produce to outside fruit mandis for better remuneration, but due to halting of trucks on the highway, the crop gets perished before reaching to respective markets, causing huge losses to them. Yaseen cautioned the administration that if grievances of growers and traders, regarding hassle free transportation of fruit, were not resolved, they will be forced to come on roads.