Streamlining revenue records govt's top priority: Fin Com

Financial Commissioner Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal on Wednesday said that streamlining of revenue records and addressing grievances of people is government’s top priority.

He said this in a meeting held here to discuss various issues and matters pertaining to the Revenue Department in Baramulla district.

Financial Commissioner said streamlining revenue records is government’s top priority. He said several initiatives are being taken for redressing public grievances and issues concerning revenue matters, which also figure on the top priority list of the present dispensation.

He highlighted the role of revenue officers/officials in the overall functioning of administration and said that revenue functionaries had a pivotal role in delivering public services.

He further emphasized upon the concerned functionaries to accelerate pace of digitization process to realize the objectives of modernising management of land records.

The meeting also discussed progress of digitization of land records in the district that is being carried out under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DLRMP).

The meeting took a comprehensive review of various revenue matters which included updation work of jamabandis, scanning and uploading of revenue papers and other issues of vital significance wherein the Deputy Commissioner BaramullaDr G N Itoo briefed the FC about the progress made in such matters.

Moreover, he directed for prioritizing the work of Jamabandi strictly in conformity with the standing instructions and said that updated Jamabandis are the pre-requisite for implementation of the land records digitization project.

Meanwhile, Dr Kotwal directed to identify the State and Kahcharai land in their respective jurisdictions so that the process of its eviction is initiated.

He also directed to expunge all the illegal entries from the land records so that the same is rectified for the convenience of general public.

Earlier, the representatives of Fruit Mundi Sopore called on the Financial Commissioner and apprised him about their issues and demands. They demanded continuation of government sponsored Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for better remunerative price of horticultural produce.

They also demanded special relief package or waiving of KCC loans of farmers who suffered adversely due to current circumstances like shutdown, lockdown etc. Other demands extended by the representatives included restoration of Kanispora Fruit Mundi, making Fruit Mundi Sopore fully accessible, providing direct benefit of various subsidy schemes to the farmers etc.