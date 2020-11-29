Street lights in Hajin go dark within two months

Most of the street lights have gone out after developing snag within two months of installation in Hajin town of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

According to locals, solar lights were installed at various places by the Hajin municipality, which includes its 13 wards and public places like the Community Health Centre Hajin, Hajin Market, Eidgah, Hajin Bridge, Jamia Masjid Hajin and other road crossings.

“Though the lights installed in the market and other prominent places are functional, most lights in residential areas are non-functional, giving the town a ghostly look as soon as the evening sets in,” Ghulam Nabi Parray said.

Chairman Municipal Committee Hajin, Irshad Ahmad said, “Sixty solar lights were installed from the Deputy Commissioner’s quota. The locations were vetted by the SDM and the Tehsildar. We only supervised the installation.”

Sub Divisional Magistrate Sumbal, Bashir Ahmad said he would look into the matter and see to it that the lights are again made functional.