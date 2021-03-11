Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 12:46 AM

Street theater against drug addiction held in Budgam

GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 12:46 AM

The district administration of Budgam and District Social Welfare Office in collaboration with Tulkul Art Media Collective organised a street theater show against the hazards of drug addiction at Surasyar in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the programme was part of the campaign against drug abuse under ‘Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan’.

Trending News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

File Pic

Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

On the occasion, the speakers stressed upon the need to stop the rapidly-growing drug addiction in the society and to keep the society free from drugs in the future.

The speakers stressed on curbing the use of drugs so that the younger generation and children do not become addicts.

During the event, artists associated with Tulkul Art Media Collective not only entertained the people by presenting a play ‘Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan’ but also made a fervent appeal to  the people, especially the school children not to fall prey to drugs and narcotics.

Latest News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Representational Image

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 119 mn

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

Photo Courtesy: GNS

Two killed as truck hits nearly dozen vehicles at Jammu market

The spokesman said that the people of the area appreciated the efforts of the district administration, District Social Welfare Office and artists of Tulkul Art Media Collective and expressed hope that such programmes would be organized in the area in future as well to prevent the youth from drugs and other social evils.

On this occasion, all the participants took an oath to keep the area free of drugs.

Noted theater artists Gulzar ‘Fighter’, Bashir Kotru, Rayees Wathoori and Tanveer ‘Fighter’ participated in the street theater and enthralled the gathering.

Related News