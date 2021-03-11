Street theater against drug addiction held in Budgam

The district administration of Budgam and District Social Welfare Office in collaboration with Tulkul Art Media Collective organised a street theater show against the hazards of drug addiction at Surasyar in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the programme was part of the campaign against drug abuse under ‘Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan’.

On the occasion, the speakers stressed upon the need to stop the rapidly-growing drug addiction in the society and to keep the society free from drugs in the future.

The speakers stressed on curbing the use of drugs so that the younger generation and children do not become addicts.

During the event, artists associated with Tulkul Art Media Collective not only entertained the people by presenting a play ‘Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan’ but also made a fervent appeal to the people, especially the school children not to fall prey to drugs and narcotics.

The spokesman said that the people of the area appreciated the efforts of the district administration, District Social Welfare Office and artists of Tulkul Art Media Collective and expressed hope that such programmes would be organized in the area in future as well to prevent the youth from drugs and other social evils.

On this occasion, all the participants took an oath to keep the area free of drugs.

Noted theater artists Gulzar ‘Fighter’, Bashir Kotru, Rayees Wathoori and Tanveer ‘Fighter’ participated in the street theater and enthralled the gathering.