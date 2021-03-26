Strengthen healthcare system in J&K: NC MP

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi Friday sought augmentation of public healthcare system and strengthening of District Child Protection Units (DCPU) across Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of NC issued here said that participating in the discussion in Lok Sabha on Health and Allied Workers Bill, Masoodi said that an exercise to regulate health and allied workers would not get the desired results unless the government sets up institutions to train the requisite workforce to supplement the existing inadequate manpower.

Emphasizing that almost the entire rural population and urban poor depend on the public healthcare system, it was important to have paramedics like radiology assistants, lab technicians, dialysis assistants available at least at PHC and Sub District Hospital level.