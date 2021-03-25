Strengthen security: Police directs north Kashmir banks

All the banks operating across Baramulla district have been asked to strengthen their security and keep all their branches equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

A Jammu and Kashmir Bank official said that in all the three district of north Kashmir – Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara – the bank officials held a detailed meeting with the concerned Police officials in which all the issues related to security were discussed.

The move came after unknown gunmen looted two banks and decamped with Rs 2 lakh from Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s Chandapora branch in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and Rs 2.24 lakh from Grameen Bank’s Ogmuna Kunzer branch in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A Police official said that the bank authorities had been asked to strengthen their security and review their security arrangement and ensure that all the branches of the banks are equipped with CCTV camera facilities.

In Baramulla district, there are 58 branches of J&K bank besides a cluster office at Kanispora and zonal office at Amargarh Sopore, catering to three districts of north Kashmir.

A J&K Bank official said that the bank had its own security arrangement and almost all the branches were equipped with CCTV cameras.

He said that the security as well as the bank staff had been instructed to remain watchful while performing their duty.

“We had a meeting with the Police officials at Baramulla in which we discussed security measures,” said Muhammad Afzal, Cluster Head, J&K Baramulla.

Grameen Bank has 55 branches spread across Baramulla district.

Recently, unknown gunmen looted cash worth lakhs of rupees from its two branches. However, the Grameen Bank has no internal security arrangement like that of J&K Bank.

Besides most of its branches are without CCTV camera facility which makes it even more venerable to such incidents.

The Ogmuna Kunzar branch of Grameen Bank which was looted by unknown gunmen recently too was not equipped with CCTV cameras.

A top official of the Grameen Bank said that the security arrangement for the bank branches had been discussed with Police.

He said that all the branches of the Grameen Bank would soon be provided with CCTV camera facility.

“Within a short time, all 55 branches of the Grameen Bank in Baramulla district will be equipped with the CCTV facility. All other facilities of the Grameen Bank across the Kashmir too will be equipped with the CCTV facility,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla Rayees Bhat told Greater Kashmir that the bank officials had been directed to ensure that all the bank branches are equipped with the CCTV cameras and there is no laxity from the bank authorities in gearing up their internal security.

“The bank officials had been directed to ensure that all the bank branches have CCTV camera facility. Besides, the staff members too need to remain on alert while discharging their duty,” he said.