Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 12, 2019, 5:16 PM

Strict restrictions imposed on putting up adverts, signboards on utility poles in Srinagar

"Such signs adversely affect city's beauty and aesthetics; violations of order to be dealt with strictly under law"
Additional District Magistrate Srinagar Kuldeep Krishan Sidha has issued an order imposing strict restrictions on putting up any sort of advertisements or signboards on utility poles and street lampposts in the Srinagar city.

The order states that such boards and signs cause adverse effects to the beauty and aesthetics of the city and also cause hinderances during restoration efforts requiring climbing of these poles.

It directs for removing all advertisements and signboards as well as banners and posters from all utility poles and lampposts on all streets and roads across the city.

The order warns against any future instances of putting up any kind of signs on poles and lampposts anywhere in the city stressing that business operators or anyone found involved therein would be dealt with strictly under the law.

Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar has been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the order.

