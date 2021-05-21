Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 12:38 PM

Strict restrictions in Srinagar on death anniversaries of Molvi Farooq, Gani Lone

Media men were reportedly barred from covering restrictions in downtown on the occasion.
A CRPF man stands guard near the office of J&K Awami Action Committee also known as Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar's Downtown on Friday. 21 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
A CRPF man stands guard near the office of J&K Awami Action Committee also known as Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar’s Downtown on Friday. 21 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Authorities on Friday tightened the prevailing COVID-19 curfew in Srinagar district on the death anniversaries of Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone.

Eyewitnesses told news agency KNO that the authorities tightened the curbs in order to restrict the movement of public and thwart any gatherings.

They said that public movement toward downtown Srinagar was restricted and nobody was being allowed to move toward the area.

Witnesses said that police and paramilitary troops were deployed in large numbers to enforce the lockdown restrictions.

The barricades and concertina wires were erected at many places and bridges to thwart the public movement, they said.

Notably, on May 21 Molvi Mohammad Farooq was killed at his Nigeen residence while Abdul Gani Lone was killed on the 12th death anniversary of Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq at Eidgah in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, media men were barred from covering restrictions in downtown on the occasion.

A group of photographers, who were on way to the old city were stopped at Bishembar Nagar and Baba demb area, were told “there are directions from the top not to allow anyone towards downtown.”

