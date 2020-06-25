Strict restrictions ordered in red zone areas of Kupwara

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Ansul Garg has ordered strict restrictions in red zone areas of Kupwara.

This was conveyed by him at a joint meeting with the officers of Health Department, BDC Chairpersons, Panchs and Sarpanchs here today.

The meeting discussed ongoing containment measures for Covid19 in the district and took various decisions to ensure added efforts at ground level so as to make the district COVID free in the near future.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers to completely restrict the in and outward movement of the people in the red zones of the district.

He directed the concerned health officers to speed up the testing process in red zones as well as in other areas to cover the target public within the stipulated time.

The Deputy Commissioner asked PRIs, Panchs and Sarpanchs to mobilize their efforts in the red zones and motivate people to voluntarily come forward for conducting of Covid19 tests.

The Deputy Commissioner asked Chief Medical Officer Kupwara and other concerned officers to personally visit the red zones and chalk out the programme for testing of the target population.