Strict restrictions ordered in Srinagar

The District Magistrate Srinagar, by virtue of powers under the provisions contained in Section of 144 CrPC, read with the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, has ordered complete lockdown including closing down of all commercial and other establishments and activities and prohibitions on public movement within the entire territorial jurisdiction of Srinagar district w.e.f. tonight till 6 pm on 28 July 2020.

An order said the movement of essential and emergency services shall be regulated as follows:

1. Doctors and Paramedics / Hospital staff: Valid I-Cards along with duty slip/roster;

2. Officials / personnel on COVID/Quarantine/Covid Care Centre duty: Serial numbered COVID tokens issued by the District Disaster Management Authority;

3. Staff of essential services departments: Serial numbered COVID token along with I-Card and duty roster. Departments shall operate at 30% staff strength.

4. SMC: COVID tokens with serial numbers provided to staff on fumigation and other essential duties. Sanitation staff allowed on duty locally.

5. Non-essential services/offices shall remain closed except staff/officials deployed in COVID containment measures.

All Executive Magistrates along with respective SHOs shall personally monitor enforcement of lockdown and take necessary action in case of violations.

It is notable that Srinagar has been categorized as Red Zone district and hence no inter-district movement shall be allowed without valid permission or staff on medical/health duty.

Any violation of the above directions shall attract proceedings and action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and provisions contained in the Epidemic Diseases Act.