Strike balance between ailing economy and battle against COVID19 pandemic: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Thursday stressed on the government to go for sustained awareness campaigns for removing social stigma and ways of combating the spread of COVID19 pandemic in J&K.

In a statement, Bukhari said the authorities especially the health department can achieve better results in getting people to be transparent about reporting COVID19 symptoms if they boost public awareness through mass media.

Bukhari said there were multiple instances wherein people fled quarantine facilities and isolation wards at hospitals, creating an arduous task for authorities who were forced to retrace them and also the people they have interacted with.

“As we stand at the threshold of fighting a highly contagious virus, we can’t import western models of health communication and apply them blindly in our context. We need to take our socio-cultural factors into account while formulating campaigns to fight COVID19,” he said.

Bukhari said the concerns about social stigma often influence decisions about the health issues in this part of the world. “This needs to be changed. To fight a virus at this scale, people need to beat stigma and social ostracisation at every level,” he said.

Bukhari said apart from running campaigns that aim at reducing social stigma associated with COVID19 on all forms of media including newspapers, radio, television and mobile phones, the government needs to destigmatize the concept of quarantine as well.

“Campaigns need to be launched to highlight that quarantine is a mere medical necessity to beat COVID19. It is not a death sentence. Neither is it a punishment meted out by authorities for those that happen to contract the virus,” Bukhari added.

He said since the COVID has been transmitted at the community level, it was important that the government should spread awareness about it in both urban and rural areas.

“If the government allows business units and markets to function we need to identify ways in which social distancing can be practiced in congested localities and communicate those to the public. Similarly, it’s not enough to emphasise that people should not panic as grocery shops will remain open during the lockdown. It’s also important to find a way in which essential commodities can be delivered to people who cannot leave their homes during the lockdown,” he said.