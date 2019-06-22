Student hit by two-wheeler in Safa Kadal, hospitalised

A school student was hit by a two-wheeler in Safa Kadal area of Downtown Srinagar on Friday morning.

The accident occurred at around 8 am at Safa Kadal Chowk when a bike bearing registration number JKOIU 3200 hit Mohammad Athar Khan (11) who was waiting for the school bus. The accident left the student with major injuries in head and legs.

“I was accompanying my son as usual when a speeding two-wheeler hit him. His leg got fractured and he sustained serious head injuries as well,” said the student’s father, Hilal Ahmed Khan.

“We had him treated at SMHS and Bone and joints hospital and he is now being treated at SMHS currently. I want strict action to be taken against the irresponsible bike rider,” he said.

A police official from Safa Kadal police station said that an FIR for rash driving has been registered. “We have seized the motorcycle and the bike rider who was also injured is being treated at a hospital,” said the official.