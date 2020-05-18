Students can appear in entrance test from home: LPU

Lovely Professional University (LPU) today said that students can appear in entrance test by using Artificial Intelligence based tool to conduct this test online.

“This year, because of the COVID 19, this test was postponed to the month of May. Now, instead of conducting it in the test centres, students are allowed to appear for this test from their home,” the varsity said in a statement.

“LPUNEST is being organized as ‘Remotely Proctored Online Examination’ this year. This unique initiative will help students to appear for the exam without any fear. Also, to ensure that candidates appearing for the test may not use any of the wrong means during the test, a very strong Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool is to be used.”

It said aspiring students would need a reliable laptop/computer to appear for the test with basic configurations like Core 2 Duo with minimum 1 GB RAM and Windows 7 or above operating system.

The remote proctoring module also requires proper internet connection of minimum 1 Mbps; working web camera; and, mike available/attached with Laptop/desktop.