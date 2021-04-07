Students demand increase in intake capacity for Ganderbal colleges

After passing the class 12th examination recently, the students from Ganderbal district who want to pursue further education said that they have to suffer because of the limited intake capacity in two government degree colleges of the district.

According to the students hailing from different areas of Ganderbal district, their career was at stake as they were unable to get admission in the colleges here due to the limited intake capacity.

“We are unable to get admission in colleges here for BG 1st semester as the college authorities are denying admission on the pretext that the intake capacity for the colleges have already been filled,” the students said.

They said due to this their career was at stake and they had no option but to leave studies and sit at home.

“We have been visiting the colleges for the past several days to get admission for the first semester but we are being told that the intake capacity is full,” they said.

As per the students, the intake capacity for the Government Degree College Ganderbal is 960 while for Government Degree College Kangan is 240.

Principal Government Degree College Kangan Dr Afshan told Greater Kashmir that they were receiving forms from the students as per the allotted seats by the Higher Education department.

Meanwhile, students from catchment areas of Banayari, Shahgund, Vijpara, Hajin, Madwan and Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district protested against the authorities for denying admission in the new college of Sumbal.

“People of Safapora ran from pillar to post to get a degree college for Safapora when 50 colleges were sanctioned. However, Safapora was denied the college on the pretext that a college was situated in the nearby Sumbal area. Now the same college is denying admission to our students, which is sheer injustice,” said Suhail Ahmad, a local.

The protesters demanded resolving the issue so that their precious time does not get wasted.