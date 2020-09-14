Students' feedback vital for bringing robust changes in teaching methodology: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday said feedback from student was vital for bringing robust changes in curriculum and teaching methodology.

The LG chaired the 16th Board of Governors meeting of J&K Sainik School, Manasbal at the Raj Bhavan here today. He took stock of the functioning of J&K Sainik School, Manasbal and appreciated the role being played by them in imparting quality education. He also directed the board to encourage more and more students to join the Armed Forces in addition to other civilian disciplines. He also congratulated the school for substantial improvement in the academic results over the past 4 years and producing a number of successful candidates who have excelled at national and international platforms.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor called all stakeholders for devising an institutional mechanism for sustained handholding of students and for incorporating novel methods for imparting education taking benefit of the information technology. He also encouraged seeking students’ feedback for bringing improvements in the curriculum and teaching methodology.

Terming education as the catalysing force behind every positive change in the society, the Lt Governor said that education transforms humans into assets for the society. He also hailed the New Education Policy and said that it would empower the youth for nation-building.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the school administration to take the school at par with the best schools of the country for which the government would continue to provide all necessary support. He also appreciated the exceptional results shown by the students in board exams during the past couple of years.

Principal of the School, N. A. Dar also informed the Lt Governor that the entrance exam for class 6 and class 9 for session 2020 have been postponed due to Covid-19 and shall be conducted in the first week of October 2020.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, AK Mehta; Principal Secretary, School Education, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon; Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar; Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, M. Raju; Chief of the Staff, XV Corps, Maj. Gen GS Kahlon; Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik and Principal J&K Sainik School, Manasbal, N. A. Dar were also present in the meeting.