Students protest in Handwara, demand admission in college

Scores of students who recently passed the class 12th exams held a protest on Monday against the authorities of Government Degree College (GDC), Handwara for not admitting them in their desired streams.

The students from different areas of Handwara assembled in the college premises and staged a protest demanding admission in the college.

The protesting students said that they were not being given admission in medical stream which according to them was injustice with them.

“We have been visiting the college for the past several days to secure admission for the first semester but we are being told that the intake capacity has been exhausted,” said a female protesting student.

“We are being told to secure admission in Government Degree College Langate but that college does not even have the medical stream,” said another student.

The students said that their career was at stake and their precious time was getting wasted.

“If we live in the catchment area of GDC Handwara, why we are being denied admission here and asked to take admission in other colleges,” said an aggrieved student.

A senior professor said that the college had been allotted only 900 seats by Higher Education department this session and all those seats had been filled.

He said that if the Higher Education Department permits the college to entertain more students “we will certainly provide admission to more”.