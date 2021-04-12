Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 1:20 AM

Students protest in Sopore, demand admission in college

Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 1:20 AM

Hundreds of students who have recently passed the class 12th exams held a protest against the Higher Education department as they are unable to secure admission in Degree College Sopore as its intake capacity has been exhausted.

The students from different areas of the north Kashmir’s Sopore town assembled outside the college and staged a protest to press for their demands and blocked the road for an hour.

The protesting students were raising slogans against the authorities demanding admission in the college.

They said that they were not getting admission in the 1st semester this year as the college authorities say no vacancy was available for the intake of students from catchment areas of the town.

“We have been visiting the college for the past two weeks to secure admission for the first semester but we are being told that the intake capacity has been exhausted,” said Muhammad Aamir, a protester.

He said that their career was at stake and their precious time was getting wasted.

The students from catchment areas of Sopore town were also seen protesting.

“Every year over 1500 12th students from four higher secondary schools of the town come for admissions in different streams to Degree College Sopore. Why this year the college has an intake capacity of only 800,” said a lecturer from Sopore.

Principal Degree College Sopore Farooq Ahmad Malik said that they had been allotted only 800 seats by the Higher Education department this session and all those seats had been filled.

He said that they cannot permit more admissions till further orders from the Higher Education department.

