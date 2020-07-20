Students pursuing diploma in Pharmacy stare at uncertain future

Scores of students pursuing diploma in pharmacy in Kashmir face dark future following abolition of J&K Pharmacy Act under J&K Re-Organisation Act-2019.

A delegation of students said there were thousands of students were at present pursuing diploma in Pharmacy.

“Before August 5 a student with diploma in Pharmacy was eligible under the state Act to get license for opening a chemist shop and was also eligible for the posts of junior medical assistant,” said a student.

Another student, Suhail Mohideen said after abolition of the Act in the wake of the re-organisation of the J&K the central Act was extended to J&K which does not recognize the diploma in Pharmacy.

“We wrote to the Indian Pharmacy Council and J&K administration in the regard highlighting our concerns. Though we did receive a response from the Council we were told unless the UT administration doesn’t take a decision on the issue they can’t do anything,” he said.

Another student, Mir Tariq said though they repeatedly took up the matter with the J&K authorities thereafter, they did not any response.

The students have been frequently holding protest for the last two months to seek the government‘s intervention in saving their career.

“There has been no response from the government so far. We appeal to the Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to intervene in this matter and save of future,” said another student, Suhail.