Senior Congress leaders Saifuddin Soz on Wednesday said India’s ambassador to Kirgizstan, Alok Amitabh Dimri on Wednesday confirmed to him that Kashmiri students stranded in Kyrgyzstan will be evacuated “soon.”

In a statement, Soz said he requested the ambassador to ensure that Kashmiri students should be airlifted, directly to Srinagar, so that necessary formalities for their quarantining will get completed well in time.