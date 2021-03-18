Students suffer as 12 posts of teachers remain vacant at Govt High School Machil

The residents of Machil Friday expressed resentment against the authorities for not providing the required teaching staff to the Government High School Machil, affecting the studies of the students.

They said that the school was upgraded several years ago but since then it had always been understaffed due to the “indifferent approach” of the officers at the helm of affairs.

From class 6th to class 10th, the school has six teachers – two general line and four Rehbar-e-Taleem – for over 130 students.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Sarpanch of Machil, Habibullah said that the institution was headless for past several years.

“Five master grade teacher posts are lying vacant here due to which students are suffering,” he said.

Habibullah said that a post of gatekeeper, sweeper, laboratory assistant, laboratory bearer, librarian and a chowkidar stand vacant at the school.

“Only a contingent paid employee is posted here whose services are not sufficient for the smooth functioning of the school,” a local said.

He said every high school has a physical education teacher but the Government High School Machil is deprived of this post too.

The teachers posted here are overburdened due to the dearth of staff.

“Of the seven teachers posted here, one is attached to another school,” said a teacher posted here.

The locals have sought the intervention of Director School Education and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din.

Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Khumriyal Mehraj Din Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir that he had written to the higher officials for the augmentation of the staff.

“Hopefully, some concrete steps will be taken in the near future,” he said.