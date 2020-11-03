Students visit army's aviation base camp

Scores of students and teachers of AGS Aragam and other local Schools on Tuesday visited the army’s aviation base camp, a handout issued here said.

The statement said that 13 RR Battalion (KUMAON) under the aegis of HQ 3 SECT RR organized a field visit of students and faculty to aviation base at Manasbal.

“The students were shown the functionalities of Aviation helicopters and their utilities in all kinds of operations taken carried by the army in various conditions and circumstances,” the statement said.” They were shown various parts of the helicopters employed in regular events, besides the students were also showing the war memorial where, homage was paid to slain army men.”

The students during the visit were taken to repair and maintenance department, where they were shown the regular maintenance of the helicopters.

The statement said that the students were elated by the visit to Aviation Base and appreciated the Army’s efforts & requested for more such activities for their bright future.