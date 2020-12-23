Subordinate courts in Kashmir, Ladakh, parts of Jammu to observe winter vacations from January 1

The High Court on Wednesday notified the dates for winter vacations in the subordinate courts of Kashmir division and the courts located in Kishtwar, Batote, Gool, Banihal, Bhaderwah, Ramban, Ukhral and Bani in Jammu Division.

According to a notice issued by the High Court, these vacations shall start from 01-January-2021 and will end on 15-January-2021.

An order issued by the Registrar General reads: “It is notified for the information of all concerned that the subordinate courts of Kashmir province and the courts located in Kishtwar, judicial district Bhaderwah, Batote, Gool, Bani, Banihal and Ukhral of Jammu division shall observe 15 days winter vacation, with effect from January 1, 2019 to January 15 (both days inclusive).”

The courts located in the Union Territory of Ladakh shall also observe the vaccations lasting for fifteen days.

The order read, “The principal district and sessions judges and chief judicial magistrates of all the concerned districts shall make suitable arrangements for disposal of urgent criminal business arising during the period of such vacation in the areas within their respective jurisdictions.”