Subordinate courts in Kashmir resume work after winter vacation

After observing 15 days winter vacation, subordinate courts in Kashmir and parts of Jammu division resumed normal work on Saturday.

According to a notice issued by the High Court, the subordinate courts observed vacations from January 1, 2021 to January 15, 2021.

The subordinate courts of Kashmir province and the courts located in Kishtwar, judicial district Bhaderwah, Batote, Gool, Bani, Banihal and Ukhral of Jammu division resumed normal work today.

The courts located in Ladakh also ended the vacations lasting for 15 days.

During vacations, the courts only took up the matters of urgency.

The principal district and sessions judges and chief judicial magistrates of all the concerned districts had made arrangements for disposal of urgent criminal business arising during the period of winter vacation in the areas within their respective jurisdictions.

In Srinagar, Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar GowharMajidDalal had issued an order asking the judicial magistrates to attend “urgent criminal matters as per roster” during vacation.

“The attendance of lawyers was thin at Srinagar Court Complex Moominabad. However, the COVID19 protocol was followed by lawyers and litigants in letter and spirit,” lawyer NaveedGul said.

The High Court notified the dates for winter vacations in the subordinate courts of Kashmir division and the courts located in Kishtwar, Batote, Gool, Banihal, Bhaderwah, Ramban, Ukhral and Bani in Jammu division.

The High Court is observing winter vacation from January 1 to January 25, this year. Moreover, the period from January 1 to January 9 was ‘No Work Period’ for the High Court.

The court has nominated judges for both the wings of the High Court of Kashmir and Jammu as vacation judges to hear matters of urgent nature.