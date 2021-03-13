Sufiyat Conference held at Budgam Degree College

A daylong National Level Sufiyat Conference titled ‘Sufism 700 Roots’ in Kashmir was today organized by Kashmir Society International in collaboration with Shams Faqir Cultural Welfare Society and District Information Centre Budgam at Auditorium hall of Degree College, Khansaheb, here.

While welcoming the gathering of scholars, poets, writers and other distinguished guests, Chairman Kashmir Society International, Khawaja Farooq Renzu Shah said that Budgam is abode of Sufiyat since times immemorial.

He said that in his capacity as chairman, it is a blessing for him to get involved in reconstructing Khankah Faiz Panah Sheikh-ul-Alam at Chareshareef that suffered damages in devastating fire. Renzu said that Hazrat Imam Azam Abu Hanifa (RA) had taught the concept of unity brotherhood and coexistence, therefore the sufiyat had always spread throughout the world under the umbrella of his pious jurisprudence.

He complimented the Khansahab Degree College administration, District Administration, particularly SDM Syed Ahmed Kataraya who was Guest of honour on the occasion, District Information Officer and his staff.

During the conference all the Scholars, including Majeed Masroor, Dr. Tabish, Dr. Andrabi, Dr. Shad Ramzan, Syed Ahmed SDM Khansahab presented their speeches in which they highlighted the contribution of Sufi scanty.

Later, Musharia was also duly participated and presented by prominent poets including M Yousuf Akash, M Shafi Shaheen, Lasa Bub, Rasool Hurru, Gh. Mohd Faqir, Anjan Kashmiri and other distinguished poets.

On the conclusion an award ceremony was organized in honour of the winning personalities. The awardees were presented with shawl and certificates and these include Professor Shad Ramzan, M Yusuf Akash, Atta Mohammad AIO on behalf of the District Information Centre for their sincere support and collaboration.