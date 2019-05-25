Kashmir
Wahid Bukhari
UPDATED: May 25, 2019, 4:03 PM

Sumbal rape: Kashmir police files charge sheet against accused

Protests were held against the alleged rape of a three-year-old in Bandipora. Mubashir Khan/GK

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet in Sumbal minor’s alleged rape case before special court of principal district and sessions Bandipora.

An official said that the police filed the charge sheet in a record time of 17 days from the commission of the alleged crime.

The accused has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) section 3 and 5 and 376 a, b and 342 RPC.

Widespread protests broke out across Kashmir following the alleged rape of the three-year-old earlier this month. The protesters clashed with the security forces in which one youth was killed in Pattan area of north Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority Wednesday released Rs 1 lakh as an interim relief to the minor rape victim in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The amount was released under J&K Victim Compensation Scheme, 2013, an official spokesperson said.

