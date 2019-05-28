Sumbal 'rape': Rasheed asks govt to come clear on purported medical report

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and former legislator Er Rasheed on Tuesday urged the administration to come clean on the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In a statement, Rasheed said if the ‘medical report’ of the case being circulated on social media is credible, the government needs to place facts before public without any further delay.

“While every human being was shocked and genuinely so after the rumors about the three year old child being sexually victimized spread, the medical report now in the public domain not only contradicts the charges but in light of the medical report all dimensions of the case need to be looked into and truth must prevail,” said Rasheed.

He said the government must ensure that justice is done and whatsoever is the truth pertaining the incident should come out.

“While the medical board examining the case is expected to discharge its professional duties without taking sides, justice should be done with the victim, the accused and everyone else,” he said.

“Government must not hesitate or succumb to any pressure and justice should be done without wasting time, so that emotions of the masses are respected, dignity of the victim is restored and protected and any miscreant does not get any chance to create panic or divide the society.”