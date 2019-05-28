Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2019, 4:07 PM

Sumbal 'rape': Rasheed asks govt to come clear on purported medical report

Says dignity and honor of victim should be respected
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2019, 4:07 PM

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and former legislator Er Rasheed on Tuesday urged the administration to come clean on the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

In a statement, Rasheed said if the ‘medical report’ of the case being circulated on social media is credible, the government needs to place facts before public without any further delay.

Trending News

LS POLL RESULT | 'Chemistry triumphed over arithmetic'

Amarnath yatra concludes, over 2.85 lakh pilgrims pay obeisance

Foolproof security cover for Amarnath Yatra

Governor briefed about sanitation measures

17th Lok Sabha first session likely from June 6-15

“While every human being was shocked and genuinely so after the rumors about the three year old child being sexually victimized spread, the medical report now in the public domain not only contradicts the charges but in light of the medical report all dimensions of the case need to be looked into and truth must prevail,” said Rasheed.

He said the government must ensure that justice is done and whatsoever is the truth pertaining the incident should come out.

“While the medical board examining the case is expected to discharge its professional duties without taking sides, justice should be done with the victim, the accused and everyone else,” he said.

Latest News

Driver among two injured in truck accident in JK's Doda

SUV crushes pedestrian to death on Rajouri highway in Jammu and Kashmir

Two militants killed in gunfight in Kokernag forests in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Kokernag forests in south Kashmir

“Government must not hesitate or succumb to any pressure and justice should be done without wasting time, so that emotions of the masses are respected, dignity of the victim is restored and protected and any miscreant does not get any chance to create panic or divide the society.”

Tagged in , ,
Related News