Sumbal town shuts to protest against bad roads, lack of garbage dumping site

Kashmir
EJAZ-UL-HAQ BHAT
Bandipora,
UPDATED: June 27, 2019, 2:46 PM

A complete shutdown is being observed on Thursday in Sumbal town of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district against the lack of basic amenities.

Scores of traders and locals also held a protest demonstration demanding immediate redressal of their grievances.

The protestors blocked Srinagar-Bandipora road near Sumbal bridge thereby disrupting traffic movement for several hours.

“We held a protest demonstration to press for our long pending demands as the government has failed to fulfill them. Roads of the town are in a shambles, there is no garbage dumping site in the town, ” said Nazir Ahmad Reshi, secretary traders federation Sumbal.

He said that municipality Sumbal has failed to remove garbage from main town from the last one month as there is no proper garbage dumping site.

The protestors threatened to prolong the agitation if their demands were not fulfilled on immediate basis.

