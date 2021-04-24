Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 11:25 AM

Sunshine in J&K after four days

"Weather is likely to remain dry from today till May 3 with isolated rain/snow at some places", an official of the MeT department said.
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 11:25 AM
Visitors inside Tulip Garden on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday April 3, 2021. GK File/Mubashir Khan
Visitors inside Tulip Garden on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Saturday April 3, 2021. GK File/Mubashir Khan

Bright sunshine with spotless blue sky greeted people in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh after four days as the meteorological (MeT) department forecast dry weather till May 3.

“Weather is likely to remain dry from today till May 3 with isolated rain/snow at some places”, an official of the MeT department said.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

Srinagar had 5.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 1.6 and Gulmarg minus 3.4 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 3.3, Kargil minus 2.9 and Drass minus 5.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 13.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 11.4, Batote 5.0, Banihal 4.5 and Bhaderwah 4.9 as the minimum temperature.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News