Supply ample COVID-19 vaccines to J&K: Altaf Bukhari tells Govt

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Thursday underlined the need for making COVID-19 vaccine shots available as per the population and urged the Government of India (GoI) to ensure that an ample supply of the vaccines is delivered to J&K along with emergency drugs like Remdesivir.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that chairing a meeting of party’s district presidents of Kashmir province at its Srinagar office to assess the progress on party’s membership drive launched recently, Bukhari expressed concern over the sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed on the administration to ensure that SOPs and WHO guidelines are followed on the ground in letter and spirit.

He also appealed the people to cooperate and follow the COVID-19 guidelines properly for their own safety.

“Even if we have got vaccinated, we need not be complacent and should follow all the SOPs issued by the government in letter and spirit,” Bukhari said.

He said that looking at the progress report of the membership drive launched by the party it seemed that the membership target would be achieved within the stipulated time.

“It is just the beginning and people are joining Apni Party because they are truly impressed with its pragmatic political approach and delivery on its commitments,” Bukhari said.

He said that the Apni Party stands by its politics of truth and remains steadfast on its commitments made with the public.

“The party’s agenda has always been in line with peace, progress and an equitable development of J&K and restoration of statehood is the prime objective of the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, prominent Panchayat members and political activists from Shopian joined Apni Party at its Srinagar office.