Surge in Covid-19 Cases: Markets to open on rotation basis in Srinagar

The authorities on Tuesday said that the shops, business establishments will remain open on a rotation basis while public transport will ply with 50 per cent of seating capacity in Srinagar district in view of Covid-19 containment measures.

In an order district magistrate, who is also the chairman DDMA, Mohammad Ajaz said that markets having Shops on both sides of the road will remain open on a rotation basis on a particular day while markets having shops on one side of the road will remain open on an odd-even basis.

“Shops on one side of the road only shall open on a particular day/date. The other side shall remain closed completely. The sequence of opening shall be on Rotation basis. Markets having shops on one side of the Road only will be open on an odd-even basis. Odd numbered shops to open on odd dates and even numbered shops to open on even dates,” reads the order.

It reads that the Joint Commissioner Administration, SMC will ensure proper numbering of the shops wherever required. “Shopping Complexes/Malls/ Equivalent business establishments will open only alternate shops on rotation basis.”

The order reads that furthermore, Public transport (Matadors/Mini Buses/Buses etc) shall be permitted to ply only at 50 per cent of authorised seating capacity. “The District Superintendent of Police shall ensure compliance to this effect.”

It reads that this shall be subject to the mandatory provisions which includes that the notified Containment Zones only Essential Services/ Establishments shall operate as per norms.

“Guidelines issued by State Executive Committee vide Order No: 11-JK (DMRRR) of 2021 dated: 30.03.2021 shall be strictly adhered to. The SOPs issued by the Govt of UT of J&K for Hotels and Restaurants, Shopping Malls and Salons/ Barbershops etc shall be strictly followed . Further concerned market association shall be responsible for observance of all SOPs in market area.”

The order reads that wearing mask and physical distancing shall be mandatory, equidistant circle in paint indicating mandatory distance (1 metre) shall be marked outside every shop/establishment. “No business shall be transacted in absence of guidelines related to mandatory wearing of Masks and Physical distancing.”

“Every shop/ establishment shall be properly sanitized before being made operational. Hand sanitizers/hand wash/Soap etc shall also be compulsorily made available at every establishment.”

The order reads that shopping malls shall prominently display roster for 50 per cent shops to be opened on alternate days as prescribed in SEC notification quoted above.

“While all trade organisations have assured adherence to laid down norms and SOPs in the interest of public health, the Executive Magistrates and SHO shall ensure strict enforcement and initiate action in case of violations. Market wise undertaking for this purpose shall be mandatory,” it reads.

It further reads, “Display of IEC material/Posters about Do’s and Don’ts as formulated by DDMA in collaboration with Department of SPM GMC Srinagar or approved by competent organisations shall be encouraged at every shop/establishment by trade business organisations.”

“Containment Zones and Hotspot areas shall follow the specifically prescribed protocol for such areas. Violation of this order shall attract a penalty of Rs. 1000/ for each offence.”

As per the order medical / chemist shops have been exempted from operation of the above order. “The guidelines and SOPs are only indicative and all the shopkeepers and properties shall in the interest of public health, ensure that every required measure is taken to ensure COVID-19 containment. Any violation of these Orders/SOPs/Instructions notified by SEC or DDMA shall attract action under Section 51 of The Disaster Management Act 2008 Section 188 IPC and/or Section 03 of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 apart from other laws applicable.”

The order reads that the trade and business organisations shall make all efforts to ensure adherence of SOPs in markets as has been undertaken by them during the consultation process.

“Further, the notified arrangements shall be further modified or amended as may be necessitated based on frequent review of prevailing situation, while only essential services and establishments shall be allowed in notified Containment Zones within the district,” it reads. It states that wherever local issues emerge which are not covered in this order, Tehsildar and SHO concerned shall evolve necessary mechanism to sort out the issue for implementation of restrictions in line with the guidelines issued by State Executive Committee.