Bandipora,
UPDATED: January 12, 2021, 11:26 PM

Surprise inspection of Govt offices in Bandipora

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir on Tuesday made a surprise visit to different government offices located in different blocks of the Mini-Secretariat here.

On the occasion, the ADC got the details of the officers who have additional charges in other district headquarters so that their attendance is checked. He said he got details about the district officers who were absent from duties and will cross check whether they were present at the places where they have additional charges. He said action will be taken against absent employees.

