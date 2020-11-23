Suspected BAT action foiled in Machil: BSF

The BSF on Monday said it foiled a suspected Border Action Team (BAT) action from Pakistani side along the Line of Control in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Deputy Inspector General BSF north Kashmir, R Mattu Krishnan, said that a suspicious movement was observed last night along .3850 post following which BSF 169 Bn personnel guarding the post fired some gunshots towards the suspected spot, due to which the suspects fled and later retaliated with gunshots.

“Due to intense snowfall, searches could not be carried out in the area,” the DIG said.

Mattu Krishnan said that possibly two members of BAT wanted to target the personnel guarding the post but the timely action thwarted the strike.

He refuted the reports of gunfight and said that no operation is underway in the area.