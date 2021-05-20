Suspended DySP Davinder Singh, two more teachers dismissed from service by J&K govt under Article 311

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday dismissed suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police, Davinder Singh and two government teachers under the recently invoked Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

As per three separate orders issued by the General Administration Department confirming the trio’s dismissal from service with immediate effect, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has been satisfied that their “activities are such as to warrant” their dismissal from service.

The orders further said the LG is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of the Constitution of India, that “in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry ” against Singh and the two teachers.

The suspended DySP, Davinder Singh, son of Deedar Singh, a resident of Overigund Tral area of Pulwama, has already been chargesheeted by the NIA in a militancy case.

The two dismissed teachers comprise Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh of village Dildar Batpora of Tehsil Karnah in Kupwara district and Mohammad Yousuf Ganie, son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie hailing from Trich Kupwara.

Earlier, three more employees, two teachers and a revenue officer were dismissed by the government under the same Article 311.

The government had set up a task force for recommending the employees to be dismissed “in the interest of the security of the state”.