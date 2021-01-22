Suspended KAS officer reinstated, posted as Add Secy ARI & Training Deptt

The General Administration Department Friday reinstated a suspended KAS officer and posted him as Additional Secretary, ARI and Training Department.

“Consequent upon his reinstatement, Syed MuriedHussain Shah is posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, ARI and Training Department,” reads an order of GAD referring to the decision of the Review Committee dated 15 December 2020 issued under endorsement No GAD (Vig) 12/2019 dated 23 December 2020.

It reads that: “The then Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu, Syed MuriedHussain Shah, who was placed under suspension vide government Order No 1795-GAD of 2018 dated 21 December 2018 and attached with the GAD is hereby reinstated with immediate effect.”

The period of his suspension would be decided after conclusion of the criminal proceedings pending against him in the court of law, it says.