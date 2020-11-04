Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: November 5, 2020, 12:37 AM

Syed Tawqeer appointed NC's provincial VP

UPDATED: November 5, 2020, 12:37 AM

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday nominated former Principal Sessions Judge, Syed Tawqeer as the party’s provincial Vice President Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Tawqeer said he was thankful to Abdullah, party Vice President Omar Abdullah and other leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani for the nomination.

He said the party has reposed trust on him and he will try to come up to the expectation of the leadership and will work hard for strengthening the party. Tawqeer, who hails from Kokernag, joined National Conference in 2019.

