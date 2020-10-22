Kashmir, Today's Paper
Symposium on 'Memories of 22 October 1947' held

LG assures protection of Shergarhi, Mubarak Mandi
The two-day National Symposium and Exhibition on “Memories of 22 October 1947” begun here on Thursday.

The event has been organized by National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology at SKICC here. A publication on “Memories of 22 October 1947” was also launched on the occasion.

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel attended the event through virtual mode. The Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha thanked the Minister, and Raghvendra Singh of the National Museum for placing the truth of the “Black Day”, not just before people of J&K, but the entire country and the whole world by organizing the event.

“On this day, we remember Mahavir Chakra awardee Brigadier Rajinder Singh and his troops, who, despite being heavily outnumbered, defended our borders, and laid down their lives while successfully keeping the enemy at bay,” said the LG, in his address.

Speaking on the representations received from more than 100 prominent persons across J&K regarding protection and restoration of places with heritage significance like Mubarak Mandi, Jammu, and Shergarhi, Srinagar, the LG reiterated the government’s commitment towards conservation and protection of rich culture and heritage of J&K.

BVR Subrahmanyan Chief Secretary; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, and Information Department; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services and Sports,  Tourism and Culture Departments; Munir Ul Islam, Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and other senior officers, besides large number of people were present on the occasion.

