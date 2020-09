Union Law Ministry has extended term of Tahir Majid Shamsi by three years as Assistant Solicitor General of India, for contesting cases of Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Srinagar wing of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

According to an order issued by the government of India, the Ministry of Law and Justice Department has extended the term of Shamsi as ASGI for three years, with effect from 28 December 2019.