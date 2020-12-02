Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 11:59 PM

TA man arrested on molestation charges: Police

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 11:59 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A Territorial Army man was arrested after a woman accused him of molesting her, Police said.

The incident surfaced in Parampeela village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday after a 35-year-old woman lodged a complaint against the erring TA man.

Trending News
Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

Photo Source: Facebook/ Anees Ul Islam

DDC candidate shot at, injured in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Voting underway in Langate area of Kupwara. Tarique Raheem/GK

25.58% votes polled till 11 am in 3rd phase of J&K DDC elections

Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Polling underway for third phase of DDC polls in J&K

Police identified the accused TA man as Parvaiz Hussain of 173 Territorial Army.

In this connection a case vide FIR No 168/20 under sections 457, 376, 511 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in the concerned police station.

Police has initiated furter investigation into the case and is taking the statements  of the victim besdies several other persons accusing the Territorial Army man.

Related News