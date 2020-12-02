TA man arrested on molestation charges: Police

A Territorial Army man was arrested after a woman accused him of molesting her, Police said.

The incident surfaced in Parampeela village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday after a 35-year-old woman lodged a complaint against the erring TA man.

Police identified the accused TA man as Parvaiz Hussain of 173 Territorial Army.

In this connection a case vide FIR No 168/20 under sections 457, 376, 511 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in the concerned police station.

Police has initiated furter investigation into the case and is taking the statements of the victim besdies several other persons accusing the Territorial Army man.