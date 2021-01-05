TAAK establishes helpline for stranded tourists

In view of inclement weather which has severed both road and air links to Kashmir, Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) today set up a helpline for the stranded tourists.

According to a statement, President TAAK Farooq Kuthoos said many travellers are stranded here in Srinagar due to the cancellation of flights. “We are concerned about the flight cancellations as travellers got stuck here. However, we have kept all arrangements ready for them and established a helpline for them. They need not to worry,” he said.

On it social media post, TAAK said, “As a responsible travel association, we request the tourists to get in touch with President TAAK on 9419008804 and Secretary General TAAK on 9622558319.”

The Facebook post further read, “As Tour Operators may not be able to accommodate the stranded guests in hotels but we can accommodate them in our homes. Some of our generous hotel partners have also pledged to support TAAK in getting the stranded tourists accommodated.”