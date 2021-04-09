'Take concrete steps for beautification of Anantnag town'

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Dr. PiyushSingla today directed the officers of forest department to take concrete steps for beautification of the Anantnag town besides carrying out institutional plantations across the district.

He called for creation of green patches particularly in the town having diverse range of plant varieties including the ornamental species.

The DDC said this would not only add to the aesthetic quotient of the district, but also invite tourists from across the country.

Emphasising the importance of water resources, Dr. Singla said they are vital for enhancing the beauty of the area, sustaining the local economy and attracting visitors and added that steps for rejuvenation and conservation of all water resources is our collective responsibilty.

He also directed for mobilising village plantation committees besides awaring the masses regarding value and importance of plants.

Dr. Singla exhorted for time bound settlement of forest land disputes and smooth implementation of Forest Rights Act.

Earlier, the DC was apprised about the administrative set up and functioning of the department, achievements in various schemes and implementation of FRA.

It was given out that FRCs have been constituted in all PanchayatHalqas of the district.

The CPO, DFO Anantnag, and other officers of the department were present on the occasion.