Take immediate steps to control COVID-19: CPI (M) Politbureau to Govt

The Politbureauof the CPI (M) Thursday called upon the Government of India (GoI) to take immediate steps for containing the growing number of deaths and overcoming shortages in health facilities.

A statement of the Politbureauof CPI (M) issued here said, “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge across the country uncontrollably. The GoI cannot abstain from its responsibility by blaming the people for not following the protocol, or, shifting the blame on to the state governments. GoI must immediately ban mass congregations of all hues; strictly regulate implementation of protocol in election meetings; organise special trains for free passage of all migrant workers to their homes; release extra resources and all funds collected in the PM Cares to augment health facilities; and intensify mass vaccination on an urgent basis.”

The CPI (M) Politbureaustatement said that this situation was also compounding people’s livelihood conditions imposing greater miseries.

“The government should provide relief to people by immediate direct cash transfers of Rs 7500 per month and free distribution of food grains to all needy and vastly expand the MNREGA programme. An urban guarantee programme should be started at the earliest,” the statement said. “These measures are the least required to be done immediately. The Politbureauof CPI (M) calls upon Prime Minister NarendraModi and GoI to implement at least these measures on a war footing.”