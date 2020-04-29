Take measures to evacuate stranded students, laborers: NC

National Conference senior leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan on Wednesday expressed concern over the problems faced by J&K residents stranded at different places across the country, asking the government to take immediate measures to facilitate their return.

While drawing attention of the government to plight of laborers from Kupwara and Handwara stranded in Punjab, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and other states, Ramzan said the stranded laborers were running out of money as the wages they had earned have got consumed due to the extended stay, leaving them without sufficient funds to organize travel to rejoin their families.

He said the difficulties faced by students stranded at Amritsar, Delhi, Bangalore, Indore, Chennai, Jaisalmir, Jodhpur and other places were beyond description.

Expressing anguish over absence of a coordinated effort to organize shelter, ration and eatables for the stranded people, Ramzan said the stranded people have been left to fend for themselves in the face of acute crisis.

He said the soaring temperatures in the plains have added to their miseries, while seeking an effective evacuation plan.

“The J&K administration should think towards roping in fleet of SRTC buses, to facilitate return of all those stranded at different places in northern India, following the mechanism reportedly employed by various other state governments across the country,” he said