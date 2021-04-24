Take preemptive measures to deal with COVID-19 resurgence: PC

Peoples Conference (PC) Saturday urged the Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha’s administration to take preemptive measures to deal with COVID-19 resurgence in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, PC senior vice president Abdul GaniVakil urged the LG administration to take all pre-requisite measures in view of the dreadful resurgence of COVID-19 so that J&K was fully equipped to deal with the second wave of pandemic and its aftermath.

Vakil said that the government must ensure adequate supply of medicines and oxygen in government as well as in the private hospitals across J&K.

He said that there was a dire need of taking all pre-emptive measures so that if the situation turns worrisome, the state apparatus was well prepared to deal with it.