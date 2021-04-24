Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 1:33 AM

Take preemptive measures to deal with COVID-19 resurgence: PC

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 1:33 AM
File Photo: Peoples Conference

Peoples Conference (PC) Saturday urged the Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha’s administration to take preemptive measures to deal with COVID-19 resurgence in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, PC senior vice president Abdul GaniVakil urged the LG administration to take all pre-requisite measures in view of the dreadful resurgence of COVID-19 so that J&K was fully equipped to deal with the second wave of pandemic and its aftermath.

