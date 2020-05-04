Takes stock of COVID19 measures

Lieutenant Governor (LG), GC Murmu Monday convened a high level meeting to review COVID19 preparedness in Kashmir.

The meeting discussed various measures which were being taken to control the spread of COVID19 across Kashmir.

In a power point presentation financial commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, AtalDulloo informed there were 108 ventilators, 18,183 PPE kits, 81,089 N-95 Masks, 7,06,601 triple layer masks, 11,456 VTM, 12,923 sanitizers and 354 infra red thermometers available in Kashmir.

It was also informed there were 11 dedicated hospitals for treatment of COVID19 patients in Kashmir with a total strength of 8736 beds. The district wise details of red zones, buffer zones, isolation beds, COVID19 wellness centres was also given in the meeting.

It was divulged that so far 75,838 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance in J&K and surveillance of 57,386 people has been completed so far.

The meeting was also informed that rate of increase of COVID19 patients has been stabilized, which earlier was fluctuating, adding 1,912 tests were being done per million population with four labs being made operational.

Besides two CB NAAT labs have been made functional and rtPCR machines have also been pressed into service to enhance COVID19 testing.

The LG directed to ramp up the testing and priority be given to pregnant women, elderly and all those returning from outside. He directed setting up of kiosk like facilities for testing labour class as has been done in some of the districts across the Valley.

The LG also asked Director SKIMS to start online training sessions with doctors and medical staff and apprise them of the protocol to be followed while treating COVID19 patients.