Takshila Institute announces new branches, scholarship exam in Kashmir

Takshila Institute today said that it has opened its branch in Parraypora, Srinagar and two more branches are also coming up in the Empire Building, Doodh Ganga Road, Karan Nagar, Srinagar and K.P. Road Anantnag.

The institute in a statement also announced an all-India Takshila National Scholarship Examination (TNSE) in Kashmir Valley across all its branches in Srinagar and Anantnag on 13th, 20th, 27th December 2020 and on 3rd January 2021 for ambitious students in the valley.

The statement futher reads that the faculty at Takshila has rich experience from Delhi and Kashmir and has decided to nurture buds of passion for life-long learning. The institute said it will continue to give top rank holders in JEE and NEET in future.

JK Head, Swapnil G is striving hard to give best possible education to the students of Valley and to upgrade the quality academics to get the best best results.

Established in 1998, Takshila institute was incorporated by a visionary Mr. N K Gupta – an educationist himself and par excellence leader – to provide an opt pedestal to students preparing for Medical (NEET) and Engineering (JEE) Examination.